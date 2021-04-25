“He’s been one of the biggest influences off the pitch.”

Luke Shaw is reportedly set to be offered a “bumper new contract” which could lead to the possible exit of summer signing Alex Telles.

Shaw has been one of Man United’s most consistent performers this season, earning 40 appearances in all competitions.

Luke Shaw’s new contract.

The 25-year-old was infamously under-fire from former manager Jose Mourinho but he has excelled at left-back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Such is the extent of Shaw’s performances this season, he has also forced his way back into the England set-up, after three years away from Gareth Southgate’s squad, and he is expected to make the Euro 2020 squad this summer.

United currently lie second and are set for their highest finish since Mourinho’s second season in 2018.

According to the Daily Star, Shaw is set for a £40,000 increase on his existing £150,000 salary.

His current deal is due to expire in 2023, although United have an option for a further year.

If Shaw does agree to a new deal, this could lead to Alex Telles leaving Old Trafford this summer, despite only being at the club for less than a year.

Telles has only made seven Premier League appearances and is reportedly “unhappy” with his lack of regular minutes at Old Trafford.

Telles arrived in a £14million move from Porto and was expected to be a regular in the starting line-up.

Shaw on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Shaw himself has put his good form down to manager Solskjaer, who he says has helped him to build his confidence off the pitch which has led to significantly improved performances on it.

“He’s helped me a lot on the pitch, but more so he’s been one of the biggest influences off the pitch too, with the way he handles players,” Shaw told the official club website.

“He knows what players need. I had a difficult couple of years before he came in; I think maybe he realised that and knew what I needed.

“He’s really helped me off the pitch. He obviously believes in me, he tells me that. That’s the confidence you need as a player: to have the manager believe in you.”

