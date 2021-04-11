Close sidebar

Luka Modric trolls Gerard Pique after Real Madrid beat Barcelona

by Daniel Hussey
pique modric

“You’re waiting for the ref to complain huh?”

Luka Modric was caught on camera trolling Gerard Pique after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 to leapfrog their arch-rivals in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid clinched a vital three points over Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday evening thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, which gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Barcelona fought back in the second half and pulled one goal back through Oscar Mingueza.

Ilaix Moriba hit the bar late on but they couldn’t find the equaliser as Ronald Koeman’s side dropped to third in the table.

Real Madrid are now top of the league on goal difference to Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game more played.

luka modric

Incident.

Barcelona defender Pique suffered a knee injury last month and was only fit enough for the bench on Saturday night.

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop the former Manchester United player from getting booked as he made his way over to the referee at full-time.

The 34-year-old was not happy with only four minutes added on at the end of the game but shook hands with Modric on his way over.

“You’re waiting for the ref to complain huh?” Modric told Pique according to SB Nation editor Lucas Navarrete.

“Well, four minutes…”, Pique replied. “How many more do you want?” The Croatian responded before walking away.

You can watch the incident by clicking here or below.

Zidane.

After the game, Zinedine Zidane praised his side for the “effort and work” they put in.

“We are very happy for the effort and work put in. I think we had a very good first half against a great rival, ” Zidane told Real Madrid’s Twitter account.

“In the end, we deserved the victory because we had many chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect for us.”

