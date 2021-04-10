Luis Suarez ‘could seal sensational return to Liverpool this summer’

Suarez has scored 19 La Liga goals this season.

According to a report, Luis Suarez is considering leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, with a move to Liverpool potentially on the cards.

Luis Suarez.

Suarez is reportedly said to be “physically drained” with Diego Simeone’s style of football despite being in impressive form for Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan has scored 19 goals this season which has helped fire Simeone’s side to the top of the table.

However, their lead has been cut in recent weeks and they now sit just one point clear of Barcelona and three clear of rivals Real Madrid ahead of this weekend’s games.

Report.

Todofichajes in Spain are reporting that Suarez has a “difficult” relationship with Simeone and could leave in the summer.

The report adds that the former Liverpool striker could be open to a transfer back to Anfield, seven years after leaving for Barcelona.

Other clubs that are reportedly interested in Suarez include David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the MLS.

The 34-year-old scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona but left for rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer, in a transfer worth £5.5 million.

He is currently joint-second in the race for the golden boot.

Injury.

Suarez himself was forced to withdraw from a training session on Wednesday and had to undergo several tests with the club’s medical team.

Atletico confirmed the news with an official statement but they have yet to give an update on a return date, with Atletico due to face rivals Barcelona on May 9 in a top of the table clash.

Liverpool have been linked with bringing in a new striker this summer, particularly if one of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohammed Salah leaves in the summer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have both been potentially touted for a summer move to Anfield.

