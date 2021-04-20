“Our commitment to the football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and a number of Liverpool players are among many in the football world who have given their reactions to the reported withdrawals from the European Super League.

European Super League.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to withdraw from the European Super League, as the future of the breakaway league has been plunged into doubt. Manchester City have officially withdrawn from the tournament.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has also resigned from his role at the club.

Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson led a number of Liverpool players in tweeting their thoughts on the new breakaway league.

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. This is our collective position. Our commitment to the football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The two Sky Sports pundits spoke out against the formation of the European Super League on Monday Night Football.

“This #SuperLeague is now finished, as I said last night once one goes they are done. The rest of you scavengers just hurry up & do the inevitable. #powertothepeople,” Carragher tweeted.

Gary Neville also tweeted: “To The Super League.”

Kenny Dalglish.

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish also tweeted, saying he hopes Liverpool “do the right thing”.

“The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing,” Dalglish tweeted.

