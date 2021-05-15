“If Salah were to be sold… then there would surely be movement on Sancho with Liverpool.”

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The club is believed to be monitoring the situation, with Dortmund expected to lower their asking price for the England winger this summer.

Man United are expected to lead the charge for the 21-year-old, having almost secured his signature before the start of this season.

Dortmund were looking for a reported £108 million last summer but could accept as little as half of that amount this time around.

That would bring him into Liverpool’s price range, who may also face competition from Chelsea who have expressed an interest.

The Blues have made signing a forward a priority this summer, despite spending in excess of £250 million last season.

Eurosport have reported that United are preparing a bid for Sancho.

Reports suggest Liverpool are considering making a bid of their own this summer and BILD reporter Christian Falk confirmed that both Liverpool and Chelsea are looking at the highly-rated winger.

“That is indeed, true, Liverpool are looking at Sancho again,” he told Football Witness.

“He is on the list, especially because they don’t know what will happen with Salah, who is always a bit on the move and thinking about a transfer. “Chelsea are also very interested, as we have reported, and also Spain lures him again and again. “If Salah were to be sold or he says he doesn’t want to be at the club anymore then there would surely be movement on Sancho with Liverpool.” Borussia Dortmund this season.

Sancho has enjoyed another solid season in the Bundesliga, contributing eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league games this term.

However, Dortmund have struggled through large parts of the season and currently sit fourth, just one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, with the top four qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Securing that qualification is considered essential to any hopes the German club have of keeping their star assets Sancho and Erling Haaland, who has also been linked with a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

They were knocked out of this season’s Champions League by Manchester City at the quarter-final stage, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

