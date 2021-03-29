Liverpool ‘finalising’ transfer for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

Konate has a €40m release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are ‘finalising’ a €40m transfer for highly-rated France defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, according to reports.

The Reds are set to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of the centre-back.

The French Under-21 international has only made 17 Bundesliga appearances since the start of last season, mainly down to a muscle tear and an ankle issue.

However, he is still highly thought of and currently has a €40 million release clause in his Leipzig contract.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are in the process of finalising a transfer to bring the France youth international defender to Anfield.

“The situation is already said to be at an advanced stage and, if everything goes to plan, it would enable Konate to be added to Liverpool’s ranks at the soonest opportunity,” the report read.

With Leipzig under no pressure to sell, it is anticipated that Liverpool will have to pay the 21-year-old’s release clause rather than negotiating a lower price.

The Bundesliga side are believed to be aware of interest in Konate but, if Liverpool choose to activate the release clause in his contract, then there would be no need for talks between the two clubs.

Konate joined Leipzig from French Ligue 2 side Sochaux in June 2017 on a five-year deal.

He has made less than 100 appearances for Leipzig due to his various injuries but he is among the most promising talents in the world and a number of high-profile clubs are looking at him.

He has also earned 12 caps for the France Under-21 side.

Konate broke his silence on the transfer story after the news broke on Monday morning.

“I woke up, I saw my phone ringing all over the place,” Konate told L’Equipe.

“I just wanted to tell them, ‘Hey, I played yesterday, I’m tired, leave me alone’.

“Frankly, I don’t even watch this. We can’t focus on that, there are the Euros and then my return to the club.

“You have to focus on that and not on the external things.”

