Liverpool fan creates fundraiser in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe

A Liverpool fan has created a fundraiser in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, while also attempting to make “history” in the process.

With Erling Haaland also on form in the Champions League, ‘Haaland vs Mbappe’ is being dubbed the new ‘Ronaldo vs Messi’.

Despite breaking all sorts of records last season, Liverpool have struggled massively this term.

A host of injuries to key players hasn’t helped the Reds, but their performances are still well below-par with the talent that they have at their disposal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently four points off the Champions League places and a staggering 22 points adrift of title rivals Manchester City.

There has been a 40 point turnaround between the two clubs as Liverpool won last year’s Premier League by 18 points.

Mbappe to Liverpool fundraiser.

One Liverpool fan has taken drastic action to try and bring one of the best players in the world to Anfield in order to get Liverpool back into their best form.

James Smith has created a fundraiser in order to bring the PSG striker to Anfield.

He has set a target of £250 million which he believes will convince the 22-year-old to join the Premier League champions.

However, even if the required amount is raised, it remains to be seen if Mbappe will join Liverpool if they don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“Let’s get Mbappe to Liverpool,” James wrote.

“As Liverpool do not have the funds to attempt such a bid, we thought we would take it upon ourselves to raise the cash from all fans around the world. Let’s shock the footballing world.

“There are roughly 100m Liverpool FC fans on a global basis. If all fans donated we would only need to donate £2.50 each in order to raise enough to talk to Kylian.

“Let’s band together to create the first ever, and largest ever, fan-raised football transfer fee and facilitate the largest transfer of all time.

“Let’s make history.”

You can view the fundraiser here.

