Here’s what Liverpool need to do to qualify for the Champions League

Here’s what Liverpool need to happen to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night means they keep their hopes alive of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

While Manchester City have secured the title, and rivals United are also guaranteed to be playing in Europe’s premier competition, the remaining two spots are up for grabs.

Champions League permutations.

Firstly, it’s important to note that despite Chelsea and Man City contesting this year’s Champions League final, and United playing in the Europa League final, England will more than likely not get an extra European place.

In fact, the only way a fifth English side can qualify for the Champions League is if they win either that tournament or the Europa and they also fail to finish inside the top-four in the Premier League.

If Chelsea finish in the Champions League spots, it will mean that England will have four teams in the competition next season, irrespective of what happens in Portugal later this month.

Here are the side’s remaining fixtures.

The battle for fourth place is heating up and could go all the way to the final day of the season with Liverpool and West Ham United still chasing Leicester City and Chelsea in third and fourth place respectively.

Leicester P36 Pts 66: Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea P36 Pts 64: Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Liverpool P35 Pts 60: West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

West Ham P35 Pts 58: Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

The top-four run-in.

Chelsea and Leicester City’s run-in is complicated with the two sides meeting in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

They face each other the following Tuesday in the Premier League, where the loser could face not qualifying for the Champions League.

Both sides then face tricky looking fixtures on the final day, with Leicester at home to Tottenham and Chelsea away to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, despite being outside of the top-four as things stand, Liverpool face an easier looking run-in with matches against already relegated West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

It is unlikely that West Ham will break the top-four this season but they do have three winnable games away to Brighton and West Brom, and home to Southampton.

Nine points from those three would put them on 67 points and still in with a squeak.

You get the feeling that, while Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel have had phenomenal seasons with their respective clubs, it could end in major disappointment for one of them.

