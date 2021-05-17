Here’s what Liverpool must do to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night kept alive their alive of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. They followed that up with a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday, where goalkeeper Alisson scored a header in the 95th minute.

Manchester City have secured the Premier League titles, and rivals Man United are also guaranteed to be playing in Europe’s premier competition. But the remaining two spots are up for grabs, with Liverpool, Leicester City and Chelsea battling it out. While West Ham United also have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

What do Liverpool need to do to qualify for the Champions League?

Firstly, it’s important to note that despite Chelsea and Man City contesting this year’s Champions League final, and United playing in the Europa League final, England will more than likely not gain an extra European place.

In fact, the only way a fifth English side can qualify for the Champions League is if a club wins either the tournament, or the Europa League, and they also fail to finish inside the top-four in the Premier League.

If Chelsea finish in the Champions League spots, it will mean that England will have four teams in the competition next season, irrespective of what happens in Portugal later this month.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City battle it out for the final Champions League places.

The battle for fourth place is heating up and could go all the way to the final day of the season. with Liverpool and West Ham United still chasing Leicester City and Chelsea in third and fourth place respectively.

Leicester P36 Pts 66: Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea P36 Pts 64: Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Liverpool P36 Pts 63: Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

West Ham P35 Pts 59: West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Premier League clubs fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea and Leicester City’s run-in is complicated as the two sides met in Saturday’s FA Cup final, with Brendan Rodgers’ side winning the game 1-0.

They play each other again on Tuesday in the Premier League. If there is a losing team on the night, they could miss out on the Champions League. Both sides have tricky looking fixtures on the final day, with Leicester at home to Tottenham and Chelsea away to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, despite being outside of the top-four as things stand, Liverpool face an easier looking run-in with matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

If they win all three remaining games, that should see them finish in the top four, as one of Chelsea and Leicester will drop points when they face each other.

Champions League qualification.

Leicester could still finish level on points with Liverpool if they lose that game. But Liverpool’s goal difference will more than likely be greater than the Foxes, given the results needed for the two to finish level.

You get the feeling that, while Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel have had phenomenal seasons with their respective clubs, it could end in major disappointment for one of them.

(Originally published on May 14, 2021).

