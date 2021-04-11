Liverpool ‘register interest’ in Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder Pedri

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Pedri’s representatives to declare their interest.

According to reports, Liverpool have “registered their interest” in Barcelona’s highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Pedri.

However, Barcelona are looking to tie Pedri down to a long-term deal which would include a higher release clause than his current deal.

The talented midfielder broke into the Barcelona first-team at the start of the season and has gone on to make 43 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists.

This has led to the teenager making the Spain squad and he has subsequently earned three international caps for his country.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have contacted Pedri’s representatives to declare their interest but the Catalans are keen to tie down the 18-year-old to a new deal.

His current contract expires next summer but that does include the option for a further two years.

The release clause is around £70m but that doesn’t appear to have deterred Liverpool from expressing an interest to the player’s representatives, if reports are to be believed.

Barcelona’s latest offer would keep Pedri at the Nou Camp for four years, with his release clause set at a reported £350m.

Barcelona suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid on Saturday night, with Pedri playing 81 minutes.

Real Madrid clinched a vital three points thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, which gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are now top of La Liga on goal difference to Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game more played. Barcelona sit a point adrift of both.

There was an incident at the end of the game where Luka Modric appeared to troll substitute Gerard Pique for going over to the referee to complain about the time added.

“You’re waiting for the ref to complain huh?” Modric told Pique according to SB Nation editor Lucas Navarrete.

“Well, four minutes…”, Pique replied. “How many more do you want?”

