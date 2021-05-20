The former Arsenal star could be heading back to the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsey could be making a surprise return to England after Liverpool expressed an interest in signing the Welsh midfielder from Juventus.

Ramsey left Arsenal in 2019 to join Serie A side Juventus and is approaching the end of his second season in Turin.

Aaron Ramsey Liverpool transfer move from Juventus.

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are looking at Ramsey, with Juventus potentially willing to sell for £10m as they are currently facing financial difficulties.

The Italian giants are believed to have been looking for £17m initially for the 30-year-old they signed on a free in the summer of 2019, but they might be willing to sell for the reduced price in order to get the former Cardiff City player off their wage bill.

Ramsey is on a reported £120,000-a-week, but has only featured 22 times in the league this season and wouldn’t be considered a detrimental loss for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

He has two years left on his current contract, with Juventus having no plans to renew or extend this deal.

The Old Lady got their hands on the Coppa Italia last night after beating Atalanta 2-1, thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa.

Despite their success, Ramsey was an unused substitute in the semi-final and final and has endured a frustrating end to this season’s campaign.

Aaron Ramsey’s Premier League career.

During his time in London, Ramsey made 262 Premier League appearances, scoring 40 goals and making 51 assists. His best goalscoring season came in 2013/14, where he found the net 10 times.

The Welshman spent 11 seasons with the club, having being brought in by manager Arsene Wenger, despite being heavily linked with Manchester United.

With Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum having not yet signed a contract renewal amid rumours of a summer transfer move to Barcelona, Klopp is on the lookout for additional midfield options.

If the Ramsey deal fell through, a younger alternative could be Brighton’s Yves Bissouma. According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, with an asking price of at least £40m.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aaron ramsey, Juventus, Liverpool