The French superstar’s PSG contract runs out next summer and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly “tempted” to join Liverpool as talks over his Paris Saint-Germain contract continue to stall.

Mbappe has scored 41 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season, and is attracting interest from across Europe.

The 22-year-old’s contract expires next summer, which has put a number of Europe’s biggest clubs on alert.

This includes Liverpool, who have been consistently linked with the French star throughout the season.

And according to Le Parisien, Mbappe would be “very tempted” to leave the Paris-based club and “can see himself at Liverpool”.

The same report also suggests the same for Real Madrid, with those two clubs seemingly the front-runners if the wonderkid doesn’t renew his current PSG deal.

It is believed that the forward will not make any decision on his club future until after Euro 2020, so this transfer saga is expected to run on throughout the summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mbappe for some time, with rumours suggesting Mohamed Salah could go in the other direction to make way for the French international.

It is expected that Liverpool would have to sell one of their star forward players, like Salah, to make room for Mbappe at the club.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool transfer moves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently discussed Liverpool’s Champions League hopes and how much of a bearing that could have on their summer transfer business.

“Not playing Champions League doesn’t help, obviously, but it is not our biggest problem because the market will be really strange,” Klopp told reporters.

“I hear a lot about big-money moves – is Kylian Mbappe going or not, Haaland, Sancho – I don’t see that happening because the football world is still not in the same place it was before.

“We will see how the market develops but it will not be an early market, for sure.

“If we don’t go to the Champions League it is not good but there is still a chance and as long as we have a chance we should not speak about it as if we have no chance.

“And if it is not then we have to deal with that.”

