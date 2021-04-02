Kylian Mbappe’s latest comments increase chances of Liverpool transfer

“Of course it gets tiring. Especially when you play for a club in your country and you give everything for your national team.”

An unlikely move to Liverpool could be on the cards for Kylian Mbappe after the 22-year-old said he was “tiring” from the constant pressure to perform for both club and country.

Kylian Mbappe.

There are a number of reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are beginning to grow “frustrated” with the player as a new deal still hasn’t been finalised.

Mbappe had been widely expected to sign a new contract – with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season – but no progress has been made.

The French international also appeared far from happy with life in Paris after a recent interview he gave while away on international duty.

“Of course it gets tiring,” Mbappe told the media when asked about his future.

“Especially when you play for a club in your country and you give everything for your national team. After a while it gets tiring.

“It’s different for players who play abroad and only come back here for the national team. I’m there all the time, they speak about me a lot more.

“It’s a different context [to other players], but I knew it would be like that when I signed for Paris. We’ll see.”

PSG transfer.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, PSG chiefs Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are getting fed up with the situation.

The pair are considering lowering Mbappe’s asking price this summer in order to sell him now as opposed to losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the young striker in the past but talks had died down.

However, if the asking fee is reduced then the Premier League champions could be tempted into making a bid.

Mbappe’s PSG side take on European champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday in what is a repeat of last season’s final.

