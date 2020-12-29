 Close sidebar

Jurgen Klopp: Thiago injury looking ‘quite promising’

by Daniel Hussey
“It looks quite promising.”

Jurgen Klopp has given a positive update on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder is back in full training with the squad and is part of the Liverpool manager’s plans going into their game away to Newcastle on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp on Thiago.

Klopp said: “Thiago did parts of training so far.”

“On Friday he trained the full session, but the session was a reduced session, so he could do that. He has to be part of team training. It’s not about training one day with the team and then you can play football in the Premier League again.

“It looks quite promising at the moment but I cannot say more about it. To be honest, I don’t know.”

West Brom draw.

Liverpool were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by West Brom on Sunday. However, Klopp is keen not to dwell on the result too much as he feels his side were in control for most of the game.

He continued: “I want to win more than anything else but I had to learn so early in my life that it still doesn’t happen all the time. And that’s completely fine.”

“I like winning football games and especially when you deserve winning. For deserving to win tonight, I thought we should have done more, more right things. Tt’s not that we didn’t invest, we ran a lot, we fought a lot.

“That’s all OK, but to do more of the right stuff. That’s what I told the boys already. I’m not angry with them, it just can happen. We will learn off that again and then we will play football again.”

