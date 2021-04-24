“I can assure you they were called worse.”

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has revealed that the Premier League ‘Big Six’ were called “worse than snakes” during meeting with the other 14 top-flight clubs.

Brady was speaking in the aftermath of the six Premier League clubs pulling out of the European Super League, after initially deciding to join their Spanish and Italian counterparts.

Subsequently, Brady was West Ham’s representative at Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with the other 13 clubs not invited to the breakaway league and described the other six club’s actions as a crime.

“I watched four of the six give apologies to their fans and players for being part of the money cartel and wondered where the apology was to their colleagues in the Premier League, as well as all our managers, players and fans,” Brady wrote in The Sun.

“The crime was great. All six clubs pretended to be working for the best interests of the Premier League they were plotting to destroy.”

The former Birmingham City managing director gave some insight into the meeting, saying the other 14 clubs were far more harsh on the ‘breakaway six’ than the Uefa president.

“No wonder Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called them snakes. At last Tuesday’s meeting of the other 14 clubs, I can assure you they were called worse,” Brady continued.

“So many can see that they have breached the chairman’s charter – the rule that says executives and clubs have to act in good faith to one another.

“Trust has been vanquished. In future, how could my board ever ask one of them to represent the best interests of the PL and West Ham on a committee or working group?”

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes is in favour of a British Super League, potentially involving Scottish clubs Rangers and Celtic.

“Change is needed in some way. I think the Premier League has a brilliant product,” Moyes said at his pre-match press conference.

“I really do, but at the top clubs you’re talking about too many games, so could we have Premier League I and Premier League II?

“Could we have a situation where we do invite Rangers and Celtic to Premier League II? Why can we not unite the UK?

“Why do we have to be England and Scotland and not unite it? Why can it not be a pyramid that allows teams in the Scottish leagues to get into Premier League II?

“In fact, I think actually more money would filter down if Rangers and Celtic could be given an opportunity to come in.”

