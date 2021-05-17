Kane is looking for a move away from North London.

Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham he wants to leave the club this summer, amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Kane had previously indicated he would leave if the club failed to win a major trophy. Harry Kane Tottenham summer move. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Kane’s representatives, expressing a desire to sign the England captain. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacing their star striker, implying they are preparing for life without Kane at the club. The 27-year-old’s preference is to remain in the Premier League and he wants to see his future resolved before playing for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer pic.twitter.com/u3PDDg5a2h — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Tottenham response.

Despite enquiring about possible replacements, a Tottenham spokesperson told Sky Sports that the club is only focusing on finishing the season well.

“We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That’s all we are focused on.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 📰 Manchester United, Manchester City & Chelsea have been in touch with Harry Kane's representatives 📰 Tottenham persuaded Harry Kane to stay last year, after one English club was interested pic.twitter.com/3pmLHYyjpp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Harry Kane on wanting to win trophies.

Last month, Kane won Premier League Player of the Year at the 2021 London Football Awards but admitted he wants to be competing for the biggest trophies.

“When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I’ll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We’re not quite doing that.

“It’s bittersweet, but it is what it is. I’m proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it’s been a good season on the pitch.”

🗣"In 3 years time, if I haven't won a few trophies by then, it will be disappointing." Harry Kane speaking in 2017 about his desire to win trophies pic.twitter.com/omcTasgzBg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Roy Keane on Harry Kane’s future.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Kane should move this summer in order to fulfil his potential and would love to see the England striker at Man United.

“It is a huge decision for him but he’s also a professional. If you’re a top player you want to win trophies,” Keane told ITV back in March.

“But if you’re in his shoes and it comes to the summer, I think the guy has to move on to really win the big prizes.

“He’s not going to do it at Tottenham.”

