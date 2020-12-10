Klopp was left frustrated by VAR last night as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Midtjylland last night.

Jurgen Klopp is no longer a fan of VAR after he felt three second-half decisions took too long in last night’s Champions League tie in Denmark.

This included a potential late Takumi Minamino winner, which VAR took over two minutes to look at before giving a handball against Sadio Mane.

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was also judged to have fouled Anders Dreyer which led to a penalty for the Danish side.

Speaking after the game, the German’s main gripe was with the length of time it took officials to come to each VAR decision.

“It just took too long. I think in the end, I didn’t see it back, the decisions were right but it was so difficult it took three or four minutes and it was cold for the boys.

“It is really hard, and I could hear people saying ‘Oh my God’. It took really long, and it was really cold, which doesn’t help.

“I used to be one of the people who said VAR is a good idea. I’m really not sure if I would say that again, to be honest. But now we have it.”

Takumi Minamino thought he had a late winner for Liverpool! 😩 But a handball was given against Sadio Mane, and the game has finished 1-1… The Japanese international is denied a first #UCL goal for the Reds ❌ pic.twitter.com/Ki3eRG5l8h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2020

In more positive news for the Liverpool manager, Mohamed Salah scored his 23rd Champions League goal for the club. This puts him one ahead of club legend and former captain Steven Gerrard.

Jurgen Klopp surprisingly played him for the full 90 minutes. However, he was full of praise for the Egyptian afterwards.

“He’s an exceptional player, just an absolutely exceptional player and since we have been together a lot of things really clicked.

“He appreciates the help of the team too. Even his incredible number of goals wouldn’t be enough alone for us to be successful.

“But he is truly exceptional. Nobody doubted it, but if you need numbers to prove, he delivers that as well.’

𝐍𝐎𝐖 our all-time leading scorer in the @ChampionsLeague 👏👏👏 Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King. 👑 pic.twitter.com/v3hWzApDOW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2020

