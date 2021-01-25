Jurgen Klopp: Man United defeat good preparation for Tottenham game

“It was good preparation for Tottenham.”

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester United is good preparation for their Premier League clash with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Thursday night.

Liverpool were defeated 3-2 by their arch-rivals, with Bruno Fernandes coming off the bench to tuck home a stunning free-kick that sealed the victory for Man United.

However, despite the defeat, Klopp was pleased with aspects of the performance.

Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s not what we wanted, so it’s frustrating,” Klopp said after the game.

“We weren’t on our absolute top, but we made a lot of steps in the right direction.

“You could see the boys really wanted to change the fortune, they wanted to score goals and that’s good. We did that, we scored twice, which is good as well.

“That’s all okay but in the end, they scored three, we scored two and they are through.

“But we can take positives out of this game, of course. I saw a lot of steps in the right direction and that’s all good.”

Tottenham preparation

Furthermore, Klopp feels that his side will be ready for Thursday’s game against Tottenham, citing this defeat as good preparation.

“It was good preparation for Tottenham,” the German continued.

“We know exactly what we have to work on. If you are in a situation you don’t like, you want to get out of it.

“We want to get out of it and for that, we have to make steps. Tonight we made these steps, not the final ones, but we made steps and that for the moment is okay.”

Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Wycombe Wanderers on Monday. in the FA Cup.

Playing on Monday night means Mourinho’s side will have over 24 hours less to prepare for Thursday’s crucial tie.

