Jurgen Klopp clashes with reporter after Manchester City defeat

Share and Enjoy !

“I really think you should prepare your job better to be honest. How can you ask that?”

Jurgen Klopp clashed with a reporter after Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, a defeat which which leaves them 10 points adrift of their rivals with one game more played.

Before the game, Klopp had a tense exchange with Geoff Shreeves where the German didn’t like the Sky Sports reporter’s questions about Liverpool being champions.

“I don’t understand you, the only thing you want to talk about is us becoming champion,” Klopp told Shreeves.

Klopp’s exchange with a reporter.

Following the game, the Liverpool manager was questioned about the gap between Liverpool and City by Israeli TV station ‘Sport 1’ journalist Niv Dovrat.

When asked about the gap between Liverpool and Man City, Klopp responded sharply to Dovrat, saying he had wasted a question.

“I really think you should prepare your job better to be honest,” Klopp replied.

“How can you ask that? They are 13 points away, in my understanding, and these questions about becoming champions – do you really think that’s appropriate at the moment.

“We have only two questions and you waste one for that. Your fault, you had only two questions.”

Klopp then interrupted the reporter by saying: “You had only two questions, sorry.”

Finally, he was asked about the fight for the top four: “I think they are running away.”

“That (top four fight) is obvious. We will try to do that.”

הרבה דברים @nivdovrat הספיק לעשות במהלך הקריירה שלו – ואחד הדברים שהוא הכניס לרשימה (פעמיים!) זה לעצבן את יורגן קלופ. אבל ממש. התייחסנו לנושא בהרחבה בפרק האחרון של הפוד (בקרוב בחנויות!), אבל מה דעתכם? pic.twitter.com/4KPPoT9yMo — בשירות הוד מלכותה (@Sport1pod) February 8, 2021

Journalist Dovrat defended his questions to Klopp on Monday morning and was upset at Klopp’s “unusual” answer to his question.

“I have interviewed the Liverpool manager dozens of times over the past few years,” He tweeted.

“Last night, I was exposed to a different and unusual response.

“Looking back, I think the style, manner and tone of the question were appropriate. The manager disagreed with me.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League