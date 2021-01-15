Jurgen Klopp responds to Mark Clattenburg’s comments

“Am I surprised someone is talking about what I have said? Clattenburg? No.”

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Mark Clattenburg’s recent comments where the former Premier League branded the German “a hypocrite.”

Klopp was asked about Clattenburg’s comments at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with arch enemies Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp on Clattenburg.

The topic of penalties has come up a lot and Klopp had spoken out at the number of spot-kicks that the Red Devils had been awarded over the last couple of seasons.

“When people like Mr Clattenburg speak now it says much more about them than it does about me,” Klopp explained.

“I have no skills for playing mind games, that is my problem.”

Mark Clattenburg.

Clattenburg compared Jurgen Klopp to former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson on the basis of the pressure they both put on referees.

“Not since Fergie have we seen such a blatant attempt to influence a referee ahead of a big game,” Clattenburg said when speaking to the Daily Mail.

“Klopp wasn’t doing this last season when Liverpool were winning every week.

“He does not like losing, he never has. He gets prickly. But he is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions. There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left.

“I am the only referee to give three penalties to the opposition at Old Trafford, and that was for Liverpool, of all teams, in 2014.

“But David Moyes was manager. I’m not sure that would have happened when Fergie was there!”

It's time to hear from Jürgen Klopp ahead of #LIVMUN 🎥 All the latest on team news and more… 🔴 https://t.co/buXeVT1ICe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2021

Alex Ferguson.

Klopp didn’t want to get drawn on comparisons with the former United manager.

However, he insisted he wasn’t surprised by the Euro 2016 final referee’s comments.

“Am I surprised someone is talking about what I have said? Clattenburg? No.

“It’s nice we can talk about him. I am not Sir Alex for different reasons.”

When asked about Marcus Rashford revealing that Jose Mourinho told the England striker he had to be more “savvy” in order to win penaties, Klopp was firm in his reply.

“I, 100 per cent have never mention something like that. It has never happened,” he said.

