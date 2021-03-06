Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t be out of Champions League for long

“I do not know the team 10 years ago but we are ready for a battle in this era, and with the team we have together.

🗣"You cannot avoid counter attacks when players like Timo Werner are involved" Jurgen Klopp answers questions on Liverpool's high line getting caught out by the pace of Chelsea on the counter attack pic.twitter.com/MkiHcu36dE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 5, 2021

“Seasons have momentum and we never really got it this year, that is true, but this club is in a really good position. In a difficult time obviously, but in a better position than other clubs, I would say.

“I obviously did not think about what happened in the past but what I can say nobody has to worry about the future of the club.

“It is in good hands and has a really good team together, and so that is obviously the basis for a good future.”

Liverpool in the Champions League.

Despite the financial implications of not qualifying for the Champions League next season, the German is convinced that every player in the squad knows that playing in Europe’s premier competition every season shouldn’t be the priority.

“I know we have loyalty from the players. It is not a situation where a player in the squad says, ‘We are not in the Champions League, so I have to leave’,” Klopp added.

“That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that.

“The club is in a different situation and it will not be an issue with new players, I can say that.

“We said it years back if a player does not want to come to us because we don’t play Champions League next season, then I don’t want him.

“And if a player wants to leave because we don’t play Champions League, then I don’t want him. It is not a personal thing, but it is always like this.

“You always need to find the right squad for the challenges you face. Then you go for it. It is nothing I worry about.”