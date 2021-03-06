Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t be out of Champions League for long

“If a player does not want to come to us because we don’t play Champions League next season, then I don’t want him.”
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will never be away from Champions League football for a long period of time because of the “power of the club”.
Liverpool are currently four points off the top four and a staggering 22 points adrift of rivals Manchester City.
However, they are well placed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals next week as they currently lead German side RB Leipzig 2-0.
The Liverpool manager is adamant that – regardless of how this season finishes up – his side will not be out of the Champions League for long and that the power of the club compared to 10 years ago has changed dramatically.
“This club will not be a regular out of the Champions League – this year is difficult, we know that, but the potential and the power of the club is a completely different one,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham game.
