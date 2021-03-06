 Close sidebar

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t be out of Champions League for long

by Daniel Hussey
Klopp

“If a player does not want to come to us because we don’t play Champions League next season, then I don’t want him.”

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will never be away from Champions League football for a long period of time because of the “power of the club”.

Liverpool are currently four points off the top four and a staggering 22 points adrift of rivals Manchester City.

However, they are well placed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals next week as they currently lead German side RB Leipzig 2-0.

jurgen klopp

Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager is adamant that – regardless of how this season finishes up – his side will not be out of the Champions League for long and that the power of the club compared to 10 years ago has changed dramatically.

“This club will not be a regular out of the Champions League – this year is difficult, we know that, but the potential and the power of the club is a completely different one,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham game.

“I do not know the team 10 years ago but we are ready for a battle in this era, and with the team we have together.

“Seasons have momentum and we never really got it this year, that is true, but this club is in a really good position. In a difficult time obviously, but in a better position than other clubs, I would say.

“I obviously did not think about what happened in the past but what I can say nobody has to worry about the future of the club.

“It is in good hands and has a really good team together, and so that is obviously the basis for a good future.”

liverpool champions league

Liverpool in the Champions League.

Despite the financial implications of not qualifying for the Champions League next season, the German is convinced that every player in the squad knows that playing in Europe’s premier competition every season shouldn’t be the priority.

“I know we have loyalty from the players. It is not a situation where a player in the squad says, ‘We are not in the Champions League, so I have to leave’,” Klopp added.

“That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that.

liverpool champions league

“The club is in a different situation and it will not be an issue with new players, I can say that.

“We said it years back if a player does not want to come to us because we don’t play Champions League next season, then I don’t want him.

“And if a player wants to leave because we don’t play Champions League, then I don’t want him. It is not a personal thing, but it is always like this.

“You always need to find the right squad for the challenges you face. Then you go for it. It is nothing I worry about.”

