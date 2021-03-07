Share and Enjoy !

“It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight.”

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated after Liverpool suffered a staggering sixth Premier League defeat at Anfield in succession. Fulham beat the Reds 1-0 on Sunday in a deserved victory for Scott Parker’s side.

The Premier League champions are now four points adrift of the Champions League places – despite having now played at least a game more than their rivals ahead of them.

Jurgen Klopp post-game interview.

Fulham took the lead on Sunday through a Mario Lemina goal on the stroke of half-time.

While Liverpool huffed and puffed in the second half, they never really created the openings necessary to get back in the game, which will only add to Klopp’s concerns.

“There were moments we could have had more of an impact on the game,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

“Conceding that goal before half-time was a massive blow. We tried to react, and the boys showed that.

“In the end, we don’t score goals and that’s a big problem.”

🗣"To win football games, I don't have to stand here and say fight for this or that we have enough to do with fighting for 3 points" Jurgen Klopp on what is Liverpool's priority for the rest of the PL season pic.twitter.com/55ZylW3ikf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Klopp Fulham.

The 53-year-old bemoaned his side’s lack of momentum this season and is unsure of how exactly the champions can get it back.

“We never had any momentum in the season. You can see it’s still in the boys,” Klopp continued.

“They still have it all but at the moment can’t show it. It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight.

🗣"They have won it so they wanted it more, but that is not the problem" Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Fulham, their 6th loss in a row at Anfield pic.twitter.com/6ACey5aMiJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Nevertheless, Klopp praised Fulham and said Parker’s side should be good enough to stay in the Premier League.

“Fulham caused us problems – it’s clear. They’re in a good moment, they’re a good team,” the Liverpool manager explained.

“We all agree a team like this should stay in the Premier League.”

🗣"A team like this should stay in the Premier League, but we don't score goals and that is a problem" Jurgen Klopp gave credit to Fulham after they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield and spoke about their scoring problems pic.twitter.com/5jzVXXoV8E — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

However, the German doesn’t think it was Fulham wanting to win more – or a lack of effort from his team – that cost his side the three points.

“My boys wanted it. It’s easy to judge they have won it so wanted it more. I don’t think that’s the problem,” Klopp added.

“I don’t have to stand here and say we’re fighting for this or that.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: fulham, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League