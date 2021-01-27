Jurgen Klopp has his say on Chelsea’s decision to sack Frank Lampard

“Mr Abramovich gives you some chances, money, players, whatever, but is not the most patient person in the world obviously.”

Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on Chelsea’s decision to sack of Frank Lampard. The Liverpool manager said that, while Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich always supports his managers, he is ‘not the most patient person in the world.”

Lampard was sacked after 18 months in charge of the club, with the axe falling following the 3-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over Luton Town.

However, the decision was believed to have been made following the Blues’ 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp on Frank Lampard.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of playing Tottenham Hotspur in London on Thursday said the decision was ‘harsh’, but he also referenced the support Lampard received from the club in terms of transfer fund and top-class players.

“Really harsh to make that decision that early,” Klopp stated.

“Mr Abramovich gives you some chances, money, players, whatever, but is not the most patient person in the world obviously.”

Nevertheless, the German manager expressed his support for his former rival and feels a fresh start for the Chelsea record goalscorer would help him continue to develop his managerial career.

“I really feel for Frank because he’s a really talented manager and I wish him only the best.

“He will be fine I’m sure but it’s a hard one if it happens in your club.

“Maybe it’s good his story is over. He can go anywhere and can be completely fresh, without any history.”

Thomas Tuchel.

Jurgen Klopp believes his fellow German manager, Thomas Tuchel, has all the tools necessary to make use of the “present” he has been gifted by the strength of Chelsea’s squad.

“But Thomas Tuchel is, unfortunately, a great, great manager,” Klopp continued.

“Yeah, I’ve known him long and I respect him a lot and this Chelsea squad is a present.

“I’m pretty sure Thomas sees it like that so yeah, they will be good.”

