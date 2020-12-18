All other European leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, currently allows five substitutions to be made in a game.

On Thursday, Premier League clubs voted against reintroducing five substitutions per match for a third time. Instead, the rule will remain at three. Jurgen Klopp has urged the media to “ask others” about the decision.

Klopp has long since been an advocate for allowing five subs per game, citing player welfare. When asked about the issue at Friday’s press conference, Klopp told reporters to ask the managers of the Premier League clubs who voted against the rule.

The rule failed to meet the 14 votes required in order for it to be reintroduced. At the Premier League meeting with the 20 clubs, 10 voted against it.

Klopp said: “I cannot do you a favour to create headlines. Everyone knows what I think about it.

“You have to ask other people. There were 10 clubs who voted against it. It was not about advantages, only player welfare. Only they voted against it in Europe, in the world.

“There must be a reason for it. Every club wants to stay in the league, some win the league. But here is pretty much the only league, because the Championship decided differently. It’s not for me to give an answer.

“You have to ask the others. I will try to catch up with the articles you write if you do that.”

Compromise.

There was a compromise of sorts with teams now being able to name nine substitutions on the bench but the Liverpool manager doesn’t feel that’s the case.

“It’s two different decisions. I’m not sure it’s a compromise,” Klopp said.

It came to a surprise to many that Liverpool did not bring on one substitute during Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham. The win puts Liverpool three points clear at the top of the table ahead of their away game to Crystal Palace.

The game will take place behind closed doors at Selhurst Park after London was moved to Tier 3 during the week.

