Jurgen Klopp: Normal window we would not look at Preston’s Ben Davies

Liverpool have announced the signing of 25-year-old centre-back Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End for a fee believed to be in the region of £2m.

Jurgen Klopp has said that in a normal window, Liverpool would not be looking at Preston for a player like Ben Davies.

Klopp made the comments after his side completed the signing of the 25-year-old defender.

Liverpool have paid £500,000 up front for Ben Davies but Preston could receive add-ons totalling up to £1.1m, while the Championship club will also retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause on the defender.

Klopp, speaking about Davies, said in any other season Liverpool would not be looking at Championship side Preston for a starting centre-back.

“What I like about Ben is it just shows that each situation creates opportunities,” Klopp said.

“I think it’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us or something like that.”

Nevertheless, despite his seemingly harsh comments, the German was full of praise for the defenders’ abilities and at how Davies made him go ‘wow.’

“But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer – the problems we had – when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, ‘wow.’

The 25-year-old was out of contract in the summer and had agreed pre-contract terms with Celtic.

However, Liverpool swooped in and got the deal done on deadline day.

The Anfield club value versatility and Davies has proved that as he has filled in at both left back and centre-back.

“He’s a boy who played his whole life for Preston, is around the corner pretty much,” Klopp continued.

“We see the quality and we see the potential as well because he’s 25 and there’s a lot to come for him.

“I love a lot about his play. He’s a really good footballer, looks like a proper leader in this Preston team, good in challenges, looks football smart, can play different positions because he played in a back three and a back four and all these things.”

