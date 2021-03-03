Jurgen Klopp pays heartfelt tribute to Alisson and his family

Share and Enjoy !

Jurgen Klopp has written a heartfelt tribute to goalkeeper Alisson following the tragic death of his father in Brazil.

Klopp was writing in the Liverpool match programme ahead of the champions’ home game against Chelsea on Thursday.

“And so the most difficult sentences I think I have written in this publication since I arrived here,” Klopp wrote.

“I refer of course to our goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It’s been almost impossible to speak about in public, to be honest – just too hard. But maybe I can write it better.

“The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it.

“In the city of Liverpool, throughout this country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much. Bereavement is too common just now.

“But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic. No-one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments. I know I’m not adequate.

“So instead I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family.

“The greatest tribute possible to Alisson’s father is the person his son is and has become. He honours him every day with how he lives his life.”

“We must all give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moments also.

“Our supporters should know that he feels their love and compassion.

“Ali has the strongest faith of anyone I’ve ever met, so he knows they will be together again to celebrate all the new special memories he creates from now on.

“I’ve used this phrase, or a version of it, many times previously: football can feel like the most important things in life.

“It feels appropriate again tonight – not just for Ali but for the family of Ian St John also, a true LFC legend who we lost earlier this week.

“For those who have suffered loss, this wonderful game of ours can still bring escape, energy and joy.

“As always, we will look to do our best and play in a manner that makes our people proud. Until we see each other again…”

