Roy Keane has heaped praise on 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham, describing him as the “complete midfielder.”

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder earned his second international cap in England’s 5-0 win over San Marino in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

Bellingham, who began his career with Birmingham City, made making his England debut against the Republic of Ireland last November.

Roy Keane on Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham came on as a second-half substitute for Mason Mount on Thursday night and instantly made an impression on the ITV punditry team.

The former Birmingham midfielder almost scored from an acrobatic effort which would have seen him become the youngest ever England goalscorer.

Manchester United tried to sign the 17-year-old, and Alex Ferguson reportedly even meet the youngster to try to convince him to join the Red Devils.

Yet, Bellingham eventually opted for a move to Germany instead.

Nevertheless, Keane, the former Man United captain, was very impressed with Bellingham’s cameo against San Marino.

“Bellingham looks like a complete midfielder. He’s still a kid playing regularly in Germany,” Keane told ITV after the game.

“He’ll be disappointed with missing the chance, but at 17 he has nice composure, happy to break forward. Very good night’s work.

“He will be disappointed with the chance, he tries to complicate it when he should just side-foot it.”

ITV pundits.

Fellow pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was also in agreement about Bellingham’s performance, noting his “nice calmness” around the pitch.

“Some players want to move it quickly and he has a nice calmness to him, and we’re going to need it,” Wright said.

Former Chelsea player Eniola Aluko was also on ITV’s punditry team.

She believes Bellingham showed how playing regularly for Dortmund has lead to him becoming more comfortable on the pitch.

“You wouldn’t think he’s 17. He’s very articulate, he’s only a kid,” Aluko said.

“He shows a level of comfort playing for Dortmund week in week out rather than playing on the bench for a big club.”

