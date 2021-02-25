Share and Enjoy !

The Spaniard could be set to leave Manchester United.

Juan Mata is set to leave Manchester United this summer as the club have decided not to trigger his one-year extension clause, according to reports.

Mata could therefore be in his final few months at Old Trafford, with his contract is set to expire in the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mata will not be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward.

The former Chelsea player has not started a game since the FA Cup tie against Watford in January and has been largely out of favour this season.

Mata has started just four Premier League games this campaign with his last one coming in a 1-0 win at home to West Brom back in November.

The Spaniard joined Man United from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 for a fee in the region of £37m and has since made 267 appearances for the club.

He was part of the team that won the Europa League and League Cup in 2017, as well as the FA Cup in 2016.

Mata also scored a memorable brace against Liverpool at Anfield back in 2015.

Mat was voted Chelsea’s player of the year in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, but failed to hold down a regular place in the side during his third campaign in west London following Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

Mata had initially wanted to stay at Chelsea but the lure of a club the size of Manchester United was too strong to turn down.

The 32-year-old spoke of his move to Old Trafford on ‘The Official Manchester United Podcast’ last year.

“When Manchester United called and they said ‘We’re going to go for you and make an offer to Chelsea, we want you to come’,” Mata said.

“I spoke with them. I really wanted to go and really wanted to feel what it is to be a Manchester United player.”

A move to the Middle East or back to Spain are considered the options for the Man United midfielder.

