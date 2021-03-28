“Jota has sustained a back injury after carrying Penaldo and Penandes.”

Jose Enrique took to Instagram after Portugal’s 2-2 draw away in Serbia to mock both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for being carried by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

Jota scored Portugal’s two goals to put the European champions 2-0 up at half-time before Serbia equalised thanks to second-half goals from Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Jota was one of Portugal’s top performers on Saturday night as he looked back to his best.

The 24-year-old was seen as a major summer signing for Liverpool but a serious knee injury has prevented the Portuguese star from featuring as much as he would have liked in his first season at Anfield.

However, he looked as sharp as ever against Serbia, scoring both goals in an ultimately disappointing night for the Euro 2016 winners.

In what was just his 11th international cap, the Liverpool forward now has five goals for his country.

However, it was a frustrating night for Ronaldo as he was denied a goal in injury-time despite the ball appearing to have crossed the line.

In the absence of goal-line technology the referee waved play on but he has since apologised for his error.

Ronaldo started walking off the pitch in protest.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers since joining the club from Sporting over a year ago.

Nevertheless he has found it tougher on the international stage, scoring just two goals in 27 games for Portugal.

Former Liverpool left-back Enrique did not miss the opportunity to mock the current and former United players after the game, suggesting that Jota has to carry his national team.

“BREAKING NEWS: Jota is injured,” Enrique’s social media post read.

“Jota has sustained a back injury after carrying Penaldo and Penandes.

“How many of you is heart stop?”

‘Penaldo’ and ‘Penandes’ are social media terms used by rival fans referring to Ronaldo and Fernandes respectively scoring a lot of penalties during their careers.

The 2-2 draw leaves Portugal and Serbia tied on top of Group A with four points from two games.

Ireland currently sit bottom of the group having lost to both Serbia and Luxembourg.

