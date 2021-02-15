Jordan Henderson laughs off Liverpool dressing room fight rumours

Share and Enjoy !

“I quite liked the rumour where Robbo and Ali were having a fight about something that made us chuckle a bit.”

Jordan Henderson has laughed off suggestions there was a fight in the Liverpool dressing room after the champions lost 3-1 away to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Rumours circulated on social media that there was an alleged dressing room bust-up involving full-back Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Alisson Becker and that Jurgen Klopp was set to leave the club.

Jordan Henderson

However, the Liverpool captain responded those rumours in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League tie with RB Leipzig.

With Klopp already rubbishing suggestions he was about to leave the Premier League champions, Henderson addressed the rumour of a dressing room fight after Saturday’s defeat.

“Someone’s sitting behind a keyboard making rumours about the managers or the players in the dressing room, it doesn’t really need me to say anything about it,” Henderson said.

“(They’re) not true, though I quite liked the rumour where Robbo and Ali were having a fight about something that made us chuckle a bit, but apart from that, I didn’t give it much thought.”

Thiago

Liverpool’s summer signing, Thiago has been under pressure in recent weeks due to inconsistent performances and was dropped for Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

Nevertheless, an early injury to James Milner meant the Spanish midfielder was summoned from the bench but he generally struggled as Liverpool failed to hang on, despite going 1-0 ahead.

“Thiago’s been brilliant since he’s come in,” Henderson continued.

🗣 "I quite like the one where Robbo & Ali [Alisson] were having a fight, that made us chuckle." 🤣 Jordan Henderson laughs off the rumours circulating about Liverpool players falling out & Jurgen Klopp on the verge of leaving the club pic.twitter.com/g6f8IYYwcd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2021

“Everyone knows how good a player he is. He’s been great even off the field he’s a really good person.

“He leads by example and you learn a lot off him so I think he’s been a fantastic addition to the squad.

“He’ll probably know Leipzig better than anyone so he’ll probably be telling us one or two things to help us with that.

“He’s settled in very well like I knew he would and hopefully he’ll keep on improving each time he plays for us and get used to the way we play as a team.”

Recent form

While Henderson admits that Liverpool’s recent form is a concern, he believes that the champions are doing the right things and will come through this difficult patch.

“It’s difficult when we’ve set the standards we have for a long period of time, to then lose tthe number of games we have in a short space of time is not normal for us so it’s something we have to adapt to very quickly,” Henderson added.

“I feel as though the lads give everything every time that we play and we need to get our heads down to get out of the situation we’re in.

“Once we do come out of it – and hopefully that’s sooner rather than later – we’ll be a lot stronger as a team for it.

“Strength comes from adversity at times and you stick together as a team, and if we do it, we’ll be even stronger come the end.”

