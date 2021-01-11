The English midfielder was a key figure during Dundalk’s Europa League group-stage campaign, scoring and getting an assist against Premier League side Arsenal.

Jordan Flores is set to join Hull City from Dundalk on a free transfer.

According to the Irish Mirror, Flores is believed to have agreed contract terms and is currently undergoing a medical at the League One club.

St. Patrick’s Athletic were thought to be interested in a deal but Hull look set to beat them, MK Dons and Burton Albion, to the signature of the 25-year-old midfielder.

Flores is currently a free agent after finishing his two-year deal with Dundalk.

He joined the Lilywhites from Wigan Athletic in 2019 and went on to make 40 appearances, scoring seven goals.

Flores’ wonder goal in Dundalk’s league defeat to Shamrock Rovers last February was nominated for the 2020 Puskas Award.

The English midfielder was also a key figure during Dundalk’s Europa League group-stage campaign, scoring and getting an assist against Premier League side Arsenal.

He also found the net against Molde and made four appearances in the competition.

Flores is the latest player to join the Oriel Park exit-door. He follows Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, John Mountney, Sean Hoare, Stefan Colovic and Aaron McCarey.

Flores is now set to return to England to help Hull’s bid to win promotion back to the Championship.

Grant McCann’s side lie second in the League One table, four points behind Lincoln City with a game in hand.

The former Premier League club’s next league game is a home-tie against mid-table side Blackpool.

