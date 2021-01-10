“Such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and the FAI fully supports Jonathan.”

The FAI have condemned the racist comments directed online at Republic of Ireland U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi.

Afolabi posted the abuse to his Instagram story.

Afolabi racist abuse.

The Celtic striker has spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Championship side Dundee and has scored two goals in eight league appearances for the club.

The St. Joseph’s Boys graduate received the racist abuse online after Dundee’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Afolabi scored a 94th-minute equaliser to send the game into extra-time, with Dundee eventually going on to win the game 3-2.

The FAI condemns the vile, racist comments directed online at Dundee and Republic of Ireland U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi. Such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and the FAI fully supports Jonathan and the stance taken by his club @dundeefc @celticfc — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 10, 2021

FAI statement.

The FAI tweeted their support for Afolabi and condemned the “vile, racist comments.”

They stated: “The FAI condemns the vile, racist comments directed online at Dundee and Republic of Ireland U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi.

“Such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and the FAI fully supports Jonathan and the stance taken by his clubs [Dundee and Celtic.]”

Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players. Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form. https://t.co/REw4yyHsgl — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 10, 2021

Dundee statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Dundee released a statement condemning racism in any form.

The statement read: “Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players.

“Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form.

“Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

“Sadly, this isn’t the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

“After last weekend’s match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported.

“As a club, we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support.

Afolabi has earned two substitute appearances for Ireland Under-21s to date.

He has also scored six times for the Under-19 side, making 16 appearances in total.

