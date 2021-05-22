“Mourinho was so far ahead of the game.”

John Terry has revealed a Jose Mourinho ‘time-wasting’ tactic that he taught his Chelsea players while he was in charge of the Blues.

Terry was Mourinho’s captain during his two spells at Stamford Bridge, playing a key role in the three title-winning teams.

John Terry on Jose Mourinho ‘time-wasting’.

The Aston Villa assistant manager gave an insight into the time-wasting tactics that the Portuguese manager used to ask his players to do, if they were winning late on.

“These are bits you pick up from top managers like Mourinho,” Terry told the Times.

“He always said to me and Gaz [Gary Cahill], with five minutes to go, if we were winning 1-0 and the cross comes in, both go for a header, but both go down after.

“If you both go down you don’t have to come off the pitch. Gaz and me didn’t know about this rule.”

‘No, you don’t, this is the rule.’

The five-time Premier League winner with Chelsea recalled one such occasion where both himself and Cahill followed their manager’s orders.

“So this cross comes in, we go up for a header, we both go down, the ref blows the whistle,” Terry continued.

“I said, ‘You all right Gaz?’. ‘Yes.’ ‘Stay down.’ The ref comes over, ‘You both have to go off the pitch’. ‘No, you don’t, this is the rule.’ The ref goes, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’

“Mourinho was so far ahead of the game. It ran the clock down. That can win or lose you games.”

John Terry on learning from Jose Mourinho’s management.

The 40-year-old wants to one day go into management and would often study how managers like Mourinho would go about the day-to-day running of a team like Chelsea.

“When José Mourinho first came to Chelsea, he’d be in at 8am, putting the cones out, putting the balls down, making sure that drinks were there, the bibs are lined out,” Terry added.

“I made notes about what he said in team meetings, what he did in training sessions. I learnt so much from him.”

