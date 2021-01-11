Damien Duff surprisingly left his role on Friday night after reportedly falling out with the FAI.

Two candidates lead the race to replace Damien Duff on Stephen Kenny’s Irish backroom team.

According to the Irish Independent, Lee Carsley and John O’Shea are among the front-runners to replace the former Irish winger.

However, there is no guarantee that either Carsley or O’Shea will be in a position to accept the job if it’s offered to them.

The former Irish internationals are both well-regarded in coaching circles, with Kenny looking for an outstanding candidate to replace Duff.

Duff had received widespread praise for his coaching methods on the training field with both Celtic and then Ireland.

He is considered a massive blow to Stephen Kenny’s plans ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in March.

John O’Shea is already involved with the Ireland Under-21s, taking a place in the coaching set-up after Stephen Kenny’s backroom team moved up to the senior team.

The Waterford man appears the more likely of the two, given the fact he would only have to move from the Under-21 team.

Nevertheless, with the senior role being more demanding outside of match-weeks, given scouting and meeting, the 39-year-old could be under pressure.

He is also a first-team coach with Reading where he is doing his coaching badges.

The former Manchester United defender won 118 caps over 18 years, scoring three goals for the national side.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley is currently head coach of the England Under-20 team while also overseeing the professional development phase for Under-18 and Under-20 players.

Even though it would be a promotion to a senior set-up, it would have to be a good offer from the FAI to prise Carsley from the FA.

The former Everton midfielder had previously expressed interest in working with the organisation when he first looked to get into coaching.

However, he was told to look elsewhere so it’s not certain that there is a good enough relationship there for the two parties to start working with each other.

The former Brentford and Birmingham caretaker manager won 40 caps for Ireland during his 12 years with the national setup.

World Cup Qualifiers

Stephen Kenny will definitely want Duff’s replacement in place well in time for March’s two crucial World Cup Qualifiers.

Ireland take on Serbia away on the 24th March before a home-tie against Luxembourg three days later.

