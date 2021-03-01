Share and Enjoy !

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Anthony Martial should leave Manchester United if they keep playing him at centre-forward.

Barnes was speaking after United were held to a 0-0 goalless draw with Martial coming on as a late substitute for Mason Greenwood – who was preferred ahead of the French forward.

Anthony Martial

The 25-year-old has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season but has only scored four goals.

He has been used predominantly as a centre-forward under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had been playing regularly in recent weeks due to Edinson Cavani’s latest injury.

However, the United manager dropped Martial for the game at Stamford Bridge.

John Barnes

Barnes believes that the Frenchman has never been a centre-forward and feels it could be time for him to leave Old Trafford if he can’t get a regular starting spot out wide.

“Anthony Martial has never been a centre-forward, despite Manchester United playing him there,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“If he can’t get a place in the starting team in his preferred wide position, following the emergence of Mason Greenwood, then maybe it is time for him to leave Manchester United.”

The former Liverpool player then pondered whether the United number nine would be happy for a spell on the bench if Solskjaer continues to opt for Greenwood in the centre-forward role going forward.

“Lots of clubs nowadays have benches full of superstar players, who are happy to be there,” Barnes added.

“But I don’t know if Martial is one of those players, or what Manchester United’s intentions are with him.

“I would suggest a change could be good for both him and the club if they aren’t getting what they want from him playing there.”

