John Aldridge calls out Manchester United fans for finally “waking up”

John Aldridge took to Twitter on Tuesday night to call out Manchester United fans who, he believes, have started giving “their stick out.”

The former Liverpool player was speaking following Manchester City’s 5-0 win away to West Brom, which puts City one point clear of their Old Trafford rivals, with the same amount of games played.

John Aldridge

“The Man U fans have woke up and have starting to give their stick out,” Aldridge tweeted.

“It’s took them a long long time to start having a pop on the Twitter feed!!

“Unfortunately for them they don’t seem to realise that they’re still and I mean STILL the 2nd best team in Manchester folks, ynwa.”

Manchester United fans reaction.

Naturally, the tweet led to a lot of negative reaction from United fans, something Aldridge addressed on Wednesday morning.

“Some decent replies from the Man U brigade (some sick ones unfortunately) but the replies weren’t good enough folks,” Aldridge continued.

“Nice try though.”

Liverpool & Manchester United rivalry,

The Liverpool and Manchester United rivalry has intensified this season as both sides are still involved in the title race at the halfway point of the season.

Their recent two encounters have only fuelled the fire, with United coming out on top in the FA Cup, while also earning a draw away at Anfield in the Premier League the week before.

Both sides are in league action this week with Manchester United hosting Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Liverpool play a day later away to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

The next time they will face each other will be the first weekend in May when Man United host Liverpool.

