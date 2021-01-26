John Aldridge wants Liverpool to go all out and pay the money Borrusia Dortmund would demand for Erling Haaland.

While Aldridge would like Liverpool to prioritise a defensive signing this month, the former Ireland international is worried about Roberto Firmino’s recent form.

“Roberto Firmino’s form has been a concern for some time, so I would encourage Liverpool to do all they can to sign Erling Haaland next summer,” Aldridge told the Sunday World.

“Liverpool don’t have a Plan B option in their forward line and, as we have seen with their slump in form over the last few weeks, they don’t have a back-up plan when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not firing.

“A player like Haaland would give them that variation and while he would cost in excess of £100m to sign from Dortmund, he is the man I’d like to see Liverpool go for.

However, Aldridge admits that the transfer would depend on whether Liverpool’s owners would be prepared to spend that kind of money on Erling Haaland, given the current climate.

“Whether Liverpool’s owners would sanction this kind of transfer is a different issue as they appear to be reluctant to spend money, even at a time when Klopp is crying out for a central defender,” he commented.

“Yet if you want to continue the kind of success the club has enjoyed over the last couple of seasons, you need to invest in the squad and this Liverpool team clearly needs a reboot after the results over the last month.

Nevertheless, the 62-year-old is concerned about the champions’ current form and is concerned they could get left behind if they do not act now.

“We should not write them off as a team that has achieved so much can get back to their best as quickly as they have drifted away,” Aldridge continued.

“Klopp and the owners need to work together now to inject some life back into a team that appears to have lost some of its edge.”

