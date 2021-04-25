“This should never happen.”
Joey Barton has refused to accept relegation on his CV after Portsmouth defeated his Bristol Rovers side to send them down to League Two.
Barton took over the manager role in February after Rovers had sacked Ben Garner and Paul Tisdale during the season.
Joey Barton on relegation.
However, the former Manchester City midfielder couldn’t stop the slide, and ‘The Gas’ were subsequently relegated on Saturday, sitting bottom of the table with two games left in the season.
Barton has amassed 11 points from 16 games in an ultimately disappointing return since taking over as manager.
Despite relegation, the ex-Fleetwood Town boss doesn’t think this relegation deserves to be on his CV as he admitted to preparing for League Two football next season for quite a while.
“For me as a coach, it’s a strange one because deep down I don’t think I will ever accept this is a relegation on my CV, albeit it will live there forever,” Barton told reporters after the game.
“But, I’m absolutely convinced that had we had our processes and things in place, this should never happen. It should never happen.
“It can happen to you in the top divisions if you don’t have quality in the building, but in the lower leagues, you just have to be fit and organised, that’s half the battle.
“We’ve gone down having a scrap today. Portsmouth have had one shot on goal and managed to win the game. We could be out here all day, we ain’t going to score a goal with what we’ve got going on at this moment.”
Barton on Bristol Rovers next season.
The 38-year-old is looking ahead to next season, remarking that if it was up to him, he’d start tomorrow with a clean slate of players.
“Looking to the future, and that’s all you can do. The sooner this season’s done and dusted if I could finish it tomorrow and get rid of them all and a report date for pre-season, I would do, but we’ve got fixtures to fulfil and we’ve got to give our all,” Barton added.
“We’ve been here a long time. It’s tough because there are moments where you think if you keep playing like that consistently, but there’s key moments where you can do anything about it, you can’t coach that.
“You can’t coach people to play football if they’re playing at Fratton Park in April with three games to go in the season. You can’t be teaching to play football like that.”
