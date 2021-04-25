“This should never happen.”

Joey Barton has refused to accept relegation on his CV after Portsmouth defeated his Bristol Rovers side to send them down to League Two.

Barton took over the manager role in February after Rovers had sacked Ben Garner and Paul Tisdale during the season.

Joey Barton on relegation.

However, the former Manchester City midfielder couldn’t stop the slide, and ‘The Gas’ were subsequently relegated on Saturday, sitting bottom of the table with two games left in the season.

Barton has amassed 11 points from 16 games in an ultimately disappointing return since taking over as manager.

Despite relegation, the ex-Fleetwood Town boss doesn’t think this relegation deserves to be on his CV as he admitted to preparing for League Two football next season for quite a while.

“For me as a coach, it’s a strange one because deep down I don’t think I will ever accept this is a relegation on my CV, albeit it will live there forever,” Barton told reporters after the game.

“But, I’m absolutely convinced that had we had our processes and things in place, this should never happen. It should never happen.

“It can happen to you in the top divisions if you don’t have quality in the building, but in the lower leagues, you just have to be fit and organised, that’s half the battle.