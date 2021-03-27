Manchester United open to ‘sensational return’ of Jesse Lingard

The English midfielder currently has just over a year left on his contract with the report claiming that he will be offered a three-year-deal to stay at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard could reportedly be in line for a sensational return to Manchester United after an impressive spell on loan at West Ham United.

Lingard was sent out on loan to the Hammers after a disappointing first half of the season with his parent club where he was used sparingly.

Jesse Lingard.

In seven Premier League games since joining David Moyes’ side, the 28-year-old has contributed five goals and two assists which has earned him a recall to the Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

He played the full 90 minutes in his country’s 5-0 win over San Marino – contributing an assist and earning the man of the match award.

The winger now has his hopes set on making England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer, something which did not seem likely back in December.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are ‘open to a sensational return’ and could start ‘talks over a contract extension’ in the summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a huge fan of Lingard – despite freezing him out of his plans this season – and is said to be ‘hugely impressed with his performances’ since moving to the London Stadium.

Contract.

Lingard currently has just over a year left on his contract with the report claiming that he will be offered a three-year-deal to stay at Old Trafford.

West Ham are also looking at securing the services of Lingard next season and currently value him somewhere between £15m and £20m.

However, Man United are believed to value him a lot higher so the Hammers would have to bid more if a permanent deal was to be struck between the two clubs.

