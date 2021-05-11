Jesse Lingard could be set for Man United return due to ‘wage demands’

The Man United loanee has scored nine goals in 13 games for West Ham this season.

Jessie Lingard could be set for a return to Manchester United, as West Ham United would struggle to meet the player’s “wage demands”.

Lingard is currently on loan with the Hammers, who are keen to keep him, but may find himself back at Old Trafford for the start of next season.

Jesse Lingard’s potential Man United return.

Lingard has scored nine goals in 13 games since making the switch to London and his good form has earned him a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

But, according to the Daily Mail, West Ham’s revenues have been hit dramatically by the pandemic and they may not be able to offer a permanent deal to the 28-year-old.

The club decided to move from Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium in 2016, in order to increase the amount of fans who could go to home matches, leading to a higher income from ticket sales.

However, there have been no supporters allowed into games for the majority of the season, leading to the Hammers facing financial difficulty.

Lingard is looking for a four-year contract, with wage demands reportedly in the region of £100,000-a-week, a deal it doesn’t seem like West Ham are able to offer.

West Ham losses.

Manager David Moyes is eager to tie the Man United winger down to a permanent deal but finding the funds has reportedly proved to be tricky.

West Ham recorded losses of £65 million last year, with an even bigger loss predicted this season.

The club have been reluctant to offer long-term deals to their players, until they are satisfied that the majority of fans will be allowed back into stadiums next season.

Apart from Michael Antonio’s contract extension, all other negotiations have been postponed, including Moyes’ own 12-month extension.

All this could mean that Lingard sees out his last year of his contract at Old Trafford, if another club isn’t found in the meantime.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking last month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he would welcome back Lingard to Man United at the end of the season, and has been very impressed with his performances since going out on loan.

“Jesse has been brilliant since he left and I’ve answered this quite a few times,” Solskjaer said.

“Selfishly, we could have kept him because he’s always got a part to play, he’s a fantastic lad around the place, Man United through and through, never once did he moan or cause me a problem, he just worked really hard.

“He deserved a chance to play for more football – that’s why we let him go to West Ham because he deserves a chance for what he’s done throughout his life for Man United.

“Of course, we [will] welcome him back.”

