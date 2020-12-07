Lingard has completely fallen out of favour at Man United.

Jesse Lingard’s representatives are exploring a possible January loan move away from Old Trafford, with Real Sociedad one of the clubs reportedly interested.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester United midfielder has held initial talks with Real Sociedad. His representatives are also exploring other options, with Celtic and Rangers also expressing an interest.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the summer. United have not yet triggered their option to extend his contract by another year.

Lingard hasn’t made an appearance in the Premier League or Champions League this season. This is despite making the initial squad for both competitions. He has been an unused sub three times, twice in the Premier League and once in the Champions League.

His only appearances have come in the EFL Cup. He started against Luton in the third round and came off the bench against Brighton in the fourth round.

With the January transfer window only weeks away, Lingard’s representatives are keen for him to get some playing time. This is ahead of a potential permanent move in the summer.

Real Sociedad currently sit second in La Liga. They are just one point behind Atletico Madrid, albeit with two more games played. They have only lost one of their 12 league games so far this season.

With both Real Madrid and Barcelona (fourth and ninth respectively) struggling in the league this season, Sociedad are looking to maintain their form in order to secure a European spot.

The Basque club signed David Silva in the summer with the former Manchester City midfielder excelling so far this season. He leads their midfield in assists, key passes and chances created.

Lingard’s representatives tried to get him a permanent move last summer but despite talks with several clubs, Lingard stayed in Manchester.

The United graduate made 40 appearances last season, scoring 4 goals. He last represented England at the Nations League finals in June 2019.

