Arsenal have reportedly made “tentative enquiries” about signing Lingard.

Arsenal are planning to beat West Ham to the permanent signing of Jesse Lingard after his successful loan spell from Manchester United.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could be in line for a shock move for Lingard after initial interest in the midfielder for a loan move back in January.

Manchester United didn’t want to send the 28-year-old to a ‘rival club’ so he subsequently joined the Hammers on loan at the start of this year.

Arsenal have reportedly made” tentative enquiries” about Lingard and United are aware that interest from Arsenal will allow them to potentially sell for higher, with the Gunners also able to meet Lingard’s wage demands of over £100,000 a week.

The midfielder has scored six goals in eight games since joining West Ham in February and even earned a recall back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for last month’s World Cup qualifiers.

He is in with an outside chance of playing in Euro 2020 and is believed to want to try and resurrect his Manchester United career next season.

However, it doesn’t seem likely that he will get a regular spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s regular starting line-up so the door could be open for Arsenal to swoop in.

West Ham are also keen to secure Lingard on a permanent deal after his performances have helped guide the Hammers into the top four race.

He is said to have a great relationship with manager David Moyes but the London club are not willing to let Declan Rice go the other way so that has allowed Arsenal to potentially swoop in.

In the summer, Lingard will have 12 months to go on his contract and United would reportedly like to cash in on their academy graduate before he’s available as a free agent at the end of next season.

According to reports, Italian side AS Roma have also expressed an interest in the winger but Lingard is believed to prefer a move that keeps him in the Premier League.

