“He has played at this level before for Millwall. He knows what it is about and we are delighted to get it across the line.”

Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby has completed his loan move to Preston North End until the end of the season.

Earlier, Brighton rejected a club-record bid from Millwall for the Irish international.

Molumby could potentially make his debut as early as this weekend. He has been granted permission to play in the FA Cup.

Jayson Molumby.

Speaking after his move, Molumby said: “I am really happy to be here. I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here, who I know quite well, and it was a no brainer in the end and I am looking forward to getting started.

“Seani [Maguire] and Alan [Browne] speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same. In the end, I just wanted to get it done. I am really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team.”

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗼𝗻! Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Irish international midfielder Jayson Molumby from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. ➡️ https://t.co/M6nQe97ObW#pnefc pic.twitter.com/IscOopYU69 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 5, 2021

Molumby Preston.

Preston currently sit 12th in the Championship table, just five points adrift of the play-offs.

Molumby will be keen to make an impact at Deepdale and help get Preston challenging to get into that top six.

Manager Alex Neil said of his new midfielder: “I think this is a signal of intent from us and he is a great acquisition. Jayson has great energy, is good on the ball and is an Irish international.

Molumby has five international caps for the Republic of Ireland and has impressed under Stephen Kenny so far.

He will be hoping more regular football will keep him at the forefront of Kenny’s mind ahead of March’s two World Cup Qualifiers.

