Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby could be set for January loan move

Molumby has made just one Premier League appearance off the bench this season.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has refused to rule out a potential January loan move for Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby.

The Irish midfielder made his debut for the national team in September but has since seen limited game time for Brighton, mainly in the Carabao Cup. He started against both Portsmouth and Manchester United in that competition.

His only Premier League appearance came off the bench in the last minute against Aston Villa.

Jayson Molumby future.

Back in September, it was expected the Irish midfielder would move on loan to the Championship. However, Molumby featured against Manchester United in the cup subsequently and stayed at Brighton.

When asked about Molumby’s future, Potter said: “There is no plan. We have some games coming up and our focus is on that.”

“Football is like that and things can change quickly. We know with all our players (that) there is a conversation to be had when the window is open because they are human beings.

“They have views on what is right for their career so you have to respect that but there is no set plan in place. Jayson was in the squad at the weekend.”

Breaking into Premier League team.

“He has trained with us today and we like him a lot but to break into a Premier League team is not so easy. We can talk about Jayson Molumby but we can also talk about other players that are not playing if he is playing.

“That’s just the reality of competition at the highest level. Jayson is a good guy, he is ambitious and he wants to play which is a good quality to have. We enjoy working with him.”

Pressing of almost maniacal proportions from Ireland U21 captain Jayson Molumby led to Aiden O'Brien scoring the winner for Millwall against Brentford yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8WTjUAqqbw — Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) December 30, 2019

Graham Potter was then asked about Molumby’s short-term future at the club. The Brighton manager did not rule out a January move for the Irish international.

Potter said: “Nothing is beyond the realms (of possibility). We need to assess and take the right decision for the player and the club. We will do that at the right time.”

