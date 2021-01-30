Alex Neil on possibility of Preston signing Jayson Molumby permanently

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has spoken about the possibility that loan signing and Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby’s move from Brighton can be made into a permanent one.

Neil doesn’t know whether Preston can tie Molumby down to a permanent deal just yet but remains hopeful.

“I don’t know what the outcome of that is gonna be,” Neil told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“To be honest, we wanted initially to sign Jayson on a permanent. That was our first choice but unfortunately at that point, that wasn’t going to be the case – they made it quite clear that a loan is what they wanted to do initially.

“So we will just have to wait and see what happens with that one.

“As far as I’m aware yeah, I think that’s probably fair to say that at that point they thought a loan was the better option.

“But listen, as we know circumstances change.”

Jayson Molumby performances

Jayson Molumby has made four appearances since signing for Preston, starting in three and appearing as a substitute in the defeat to Bristol City.

He has impressed Neil so far and the Scottish manager is excited about what the future holds for the young Irish midfielder.

“I think with our recruitment you can see that these are proper lads, they mean business and they are here to win,” Neil continued.

“It was his first league game but I thought he was excellent, he was great.”

Molumby’s potential

With more training and better understanding of the player, Neil believes there is more still to come from Molumby.

“I just needed to find out where he is but I’ve seen a bit more of him in training and I thought he triggered the press great, he was aggressive, his use of the ball was good, his weight of the pass for the goal was excellent and he ran himself into the ground.

“His energy was there, his pass for the goal showed he has that bit of quality but his aggression in hunting and pressing the ball was fantastic.”

Preston currently sit 11th in the Championship table, nine points off the play-off places.