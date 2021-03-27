“Mascherano learned the words to a derogatory song the Kop sang to antagonise John Terry.”

Javier Mascherano learned a derogatory John Terry song to wind up the Chelsea captain during the many battles between Liverpool and the Blues.

The two sides enjoyed many classic games during the Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez era.

Javier Mascherano.

Now it has been revealed that the former Liverpool midfielder went to extreme lengths to try and get on top during those games.

The two clubs met in every Champions League campaign between 2004/05 and 2008/09, in addition to meeting in the Premier League.

Mascherano himself was involved with the Reds between 2007 and 2010.

According to The Athletic, Mascherano “learned the words to a derogatory song the Kop sang to antagonise John Terry so he could wind up the Chelsea captain when they rubbed shoulders during one game.”

In a wide-ranging featured piece, the 36-year-old spoke about his decision to leave Anfield.

“There was an agreement between us that if Liverpool received a decent offer for me, I’d be permitted to leave,” Mascherano said.

“We’d spoken about extending my contract, but it seemed like the directors didn’t care about me.

“We had a meeting with the managing director, Christian Purslow, who told me I could go if a good offer came in.

“Then there was an offer on the table, but Liverpool were looking the other way. I was quite angry that they weren’t keeping their word.”

🎶 We've got the best midfield in the world…🎶 🇦🇷 Javier Mascherano made his debut for Liverpool fourteen years ago today. Some player, him. pic.twitter.com/Sod73vfLEY — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 24, 2021

Refusing to play.

Mascherano showed his anger by sitting out a big game against Manchester City, in order to make his feelings clear that he wanted to leave the club.

“Refusing to play at City was the way I found to show my annoyance,” he added.

“I’d told the club I wanted to leave for family reasons, so I was very upset to have to act the way I did.

“There was no other option – otherwise, Liverpool wouldn’t keep their promise.”

Read More About: Chelsea, javier mascherano, john terry