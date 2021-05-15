The former Liverpool player also believes Solskjaer is not the right man to take the club forward.

Jason McAteer believes Manchester United are in a “false position” in the Premier League table and they will struggle to maintain their current form next season.

McAteer made the argument that if it was a regular season, United would not be that far ahead in the top-four battle.

United are currently 13 points behind rivals Manchester City, but are 10 points clear of Liverpool in fifth, meaning they are guaranteed Champions League football this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have also progressed to the Europa League final at the end of the month, where they will take on Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

However, three defeats in their last four in all competitions – including a 4-2 loss at home to Liverpool – has put a downer on what otherwise has been a relatively solid season for the club.

Despite their success, the former Ireland international has cast doubts on whether United are in the correct position in the league and has also expressed concerns about the manager’s capabilities going forward.

“If everything were normal this season, then I don’t think they would be that far ahead in the top four,” McAteer told Free Super Tips.

“I don’t think they’d be sitting in second in the Premier League, so, in that respect, they are in a false position.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done for them and I don’t think Solskjaer is the man to take them forward.

“He’s done a decent job but when you’re at Manchester United it’s about winning trophies and winning Premier Leagues and he hasn’t got that cutting edge to do that.”

After a tough start to the season, the Norwegian has largely proved his doubters wrong this season, with United second in the league and in the Europa League final.

Nevertheless, he will be expected to seal his first trophy as a manager in Gdansk and – with a few additions in the summer – challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season.

