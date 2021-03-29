Jason Knight insists Ireland squad is fully behind Stephen Kenny

“It’s looking good so far – obviously not the results, but we can see we’re going in the right place.”

Jason Knight has given his full support to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, insisting the whole squad remains fully “behind the manager”.

Knight was speaking after Ireland suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg – who are ranked 98th in the world – leaving them bottom of Group A after two games played.

Jason Knight.

Ireland have not won a game in ten under Stephen Kenny – drawing four and losing six.

They take on Qatar in an international friendly in Hungary on Tuesday night hoping to end that poor run of results.

Nevertheless, the Derby County captain was adamant that the squad is “definitely still behind” the manager with many of the squad – including Knight – having already worked with him at Under-21 level.

“I’ve been with Stephen since he brought me into the Under-21s camp and I’ve seen the way he’s worked for quite a bit now,” Knight said in the pre-match press conference.

“We got some really good results with the 21s and unfortunately just missed out on qualification for the 21s European Championships.

“I’ve seen him for quite a long time now, so definitely still behind him.

“After the game and taking into account the result, it was a really disappointing time for Irish football.

“But we’ve got another game coming thick and fast and we can put things right against Qatar tomorrow night.

“We can all see as players that he’s trying to implement an attractive style of play for the senior international team and that’s going to take time, like anything does.

“But we’re really behind the manager at the moment and it’s looking good so far – obviously not the results, but we can see we’re going in the right place.

“Definitely it’s a results-driven business that we’re in and that’s ultimately what matters.

“But you want to put good performances in ultimately as well and we’re trying to blend it – but get the right results, ultimately.”

Talented squad.

When Knight was asked about the talent in the squad, the 20-year-old was in no doubt about the capabilities within the Irish camp and reiterated that Kenny is bringing about a style of play that will take time.

“We’ve got some really, really talented players in the squad, so I don’t think that’s true at all,” Knight said.

“I think we can play a really good footballing system and we’re just trying to bed it in.

“Definitely, that was the frustration, we could have done so much better with the performance and the result but thankfully there’s another game coming thick and fast and we can go and put that right against Qatar.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us as a squad to go and win a game, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Us players need to go out on the pitch and perform and get a really big result.”

Read More About: jason knight, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny