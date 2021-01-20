Captain Jason Knight once again singled out by Wayne Rooney

“In terms of what we’re trying to build, he deserves the armband, whether he’s 19 or 30.”

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has once again heaped praise on Ireland international Jason Knight after Rooney got his first win as permanent boss with a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth.

Jason Knight

In his post-match press conference, Rooney applauded Knight’s performance while also wanting to get even more out of the young Irish midfielder.

“He gives everything. He’s great for the younger and older lads to take note of,” Rooney explained.

“I still want more from him but in terms of what we’re trying to build, he deserves the armband, whether he’s 19 or 30.”

🔛 Jason Knight… 𝗪𝗥: "He’s a manager’s dream. He gives everything. He’s great for the younger and older lads to take note of, but I still want more from him. But in terms of what we’re trying to build, he deserves the armband, whether he’s 19 or 30."#DCFCvAFCB pic.twitter.com/kK5rYOvOtF — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 19, 2021

Captaincy

Knight was given the captain’s armband in Rooney’s first game in charge against Rotherham.

“I think he deserves it,” the Derby manager said in an interview with Rams TV after Saturday’s defeat.

“His attitude in training and his performances have been first-class. He deserved to wear the armband today.

“Jason is a fantastic player and he is doing really well for us.”

Wayne Rooney

The former Manchester United player was relieved to get the three points against Bournemouth after a disappointing result on Saturday.

“To get any win is great, but especially against a very good team in Bournemouth,” Rooney said.

“You look back on Saturday and think ‘what if’ but I’m already thinking about the QPR game.

“I’m very pleased, but more so for the players, for the work they put in.”

The win moves the Rams up to 21st in the table and out of the relegation zone.

However, they are still only one place and two points clear and have played at least one game more than most of their rivals near the bottom.

