Here’s how Jamie Vardy celebrated Leicester City’s FA Cup final win

Jamie Vardy’s having a party.

Details have emerged of what Leicester City players did in the immediate aftermath of their FA Cup final win, with Jamie Vardy celebrating in true Jamie Vardy fashion.

It was the club’s first FA Cup in their 137-year history but with a big potential top-four decider against Chelsea on Tuesday night, celebrations were relatively low-key.

Jamie Vardy’s FA Cup celebrations.

The Foxes sealed the win thanks to a stunning Youri Tielemens goal, worthy of winning any game of football.

According to The Athletic, the squad largely went their separate ways given the condensed calendar they face in the upcoming week, with a rematch against Chelsea on Tuesday, followed by them hosting Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season.

For Vardy, that meant having a few Desperados beers in the car with his family as they drove back home.

He was eventually pictured falling asleep with his FA Cup winners’ medal around his neck, after doing the same thing with his Premier League one in 2016.

The 34-year-old woke up the morning after and grabbed a McDonald’s breakfast, again repeating a 2016 tradition.

Naturally, he was still back in training later that day as preparations intensify ahead of Tuesday’s season-defining game.

Vardy’s wife, Rebekah was also in the crowd, wearing a hoodie with the words ‘Chat Shit, Get Banged’, a nod to the ‘motto’ of husband Jamie.

She was joined in the crowd by her father and Vardy’s four close friends from Sheffield, otherwise known as ‘The Inbetweeners’, who have been with him every step of his journey from non-league to the top of English football.

Aftermath.

The players were greeted at the training ground by club staff who hadn’t been able to attend the game, as further celebrations were had.

However, attentions quickly turned to Tuesday night in what is a massive chance for the Foxes to secure Champions League football for next season.

That is the big-club mentality manager Brendan Rodgers has been trying to drill into his team.

He wants Leicester City to be a successful club that challenges for honours regularly, and get so used to winning trophies that they are able to win them, enjoy them and move on to the next goal as soon as possible.

